Two pedestrians were hit by a tri-axle truck shortly before noon Thursday in downtown Blairsville.
According to the Blairsville Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 11:26 a.m. to the intersection of Market and Walnut streets for an incident involving a coal truck striking two pedestrians.
The two pedestrians were transported to a landing zone by Citizens Ambulance and life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital to receive medical treatment.
According to police, names and conditions of the pedestrians are not being released at this time to ensure that family members have been first notified.
Published reports indicated the two pedestrians – a male and a female – were from out of state.
Members of the Blairsville Borough Police Department are continuing their investigation, and have been assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana County District Attorney’s office.
Blairsville, Black Lick and Coral-Graceton volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene along with traffic control and a helicopter landing zone.
