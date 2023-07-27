Two Greensburg residents died Tuesday, July 25, following a motorcycle crash in Mount Pleasant Township.
According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, 50-year-old Timothy Patrick Kuhns and 44-year-old Jennifer L. Ramsey of Highland Avenue died following the crash, which occurred at approximately 7:38 p.m. in the vicinity of 7656 state Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township.
Kuhns was the operator of a 2004 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle traveling north on Route 819, while Ramsey rode on the back.
Kuhns failed to negotiate a curve on Route 819, causing the motorcycle to travel off of the roadway. Kuhns lost control of the motorcycle, at which time both he and Ramsey became separated from the vehicle. Neither rider wore a helmet at the time of the crash.
Deputy Coroner Russell A. Morgan pronounced both riders dead at the scene due to “blunt force injuries” at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Officials said it appears speed was a factor in the crash. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
State police at Greensburg also investigated the incident and will release additional details at their discretion, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. At press time, PSP Greensburg had not yet filed a public information release report on the incident.
