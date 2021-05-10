Two Greater Latrobe graduates and current Excela Health employees recently received recognition from the Westmoreland County Community College during its 50th commencement video ceremony held Friday.
WCCC named Glenn Repko as the 2021 Distinguished Alumnus and Mary Jakubek as this year’s Aspiring Alumnus. Repko graduated from Greater Latrobe in 2007 and Jakubek in 2010.
“I was very excited to receive the award — completely surprised, for sure,” said Repko, 32, of Youngstown.
Repko graduated with honors from WCCC in 2010, earning an associate’s degree in nursing and receiving the Excellence in Nursing Practice Award.
“The community college was the foundation of my nursing career. … It helped me find what my passion was and got me set for a career in nursing,” he said.
He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Penn State-Fayette in 2012 before obtaining his Master of Science degree in nursing and his Doctor of Nursing Practice from Grand Canyon University.
As clinical director of health care support at Excela Health, Repko oversees approximately 200 employees including the staffing and support teams, the telecommunications department, and the transport/escort department and nursing supervisors for Westmoreland Hospital.
In addition, he is responsible for the oversight of contracted agency employees.
Repko also played a significant role in coordinating the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Immediately upon learning the gravity of the (COVID-19) situation, Mr. Repko reached out to our organization in his capacity as clinical director at Excela Health and immediately formed a partnership that would lead to one of the greatest collaborative efforts in the history of our organization,” said Douglas DeForest, CEO of Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc.
Repko also maintains an active role in several professional organizations including the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, the American Nurses Association and the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association.
“Having strong mentors, a strong support system is vital to the success of someone who is pursuing a new career,” he said.
Within the community, he is an active member of St. Cecilia Parish and regularly participates in the Blackburn Center Walk, the Red Sand Project and annually volunteers for the Greater Latrobe Elementary School field trip to the Air Museum at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
“It is our extreme pleasure to honor Glenn as our Distinguished Alumnus,” said WCCC President Dr. Tuesday Stanley.
“His service and commitment to the health care community is a testament to his dedication to the field.”
Meanwhile, Jakubek, 29, of Greensburg received a new award recognizing a current WCCC student who shows success in the classroom and exhibits leadership qualities through school and community involvement.
“I was definitely honored to receive it. … It was definitely a shock when I did get picked to receive the award,” she said.
Jakubek entered the U.S. Navy after attending WCCC for a year in 2010, but the dream of a college education never faded.
After her discharge from the Navy in 2015, she began to take more coursework at WCCC with the desire to possibly be a nurse someday.
She graduated with an associate in arts degree and is currently enrolled in the college’s evening nursing program.
“It will definitely be so exciting once I’m actually done with nursing school, because I have wanted to be a nurse since I was a little girl,” she said.
Unsure of what field she wanted to pursue during her first community college stint, Jakubek enlisted in the Navy, where she earned the rank of Second Class Petty Officer in logistics supply while stationed in New Orleans. She was later deployed to El Salvador working in joint operations with the Coast Guard.
Jakubek completed four years of active duty and five years in the reserves.
“I got off of active duty because I wanted to go back to nursing school,” she said.
Knowing that the nursing program is very difficult, Jakubek worked hard to obtain the associate of arts degree quickly in the event she is not successful in the nursing program. However — that is not the case.
She will complete her nursing program requirements this December and plans to walk WCCC’s commencement stage again next May as a nursing graduate and registered nurse.
Jakubek has pursued her studies while working full time as a certified medical assistant for the general surgical group at Excela Health.
She also spent time in the Navy Reserves and received many commendations including the Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Battle “E” awards, National Defense Service medal, Navy and Marine Corp Overseas Service medal, Pistol Marksmanship medal and Good Conduct medal. She remains active in veteran organizations.
During her first time enrolling at Westmoreland, she was a member of the inaugural women’s cross country team and won the National Title for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division (NJCAA)III and received a national championship ring. Additionally, she set a course record during the NJCAA Division II Championship, received the college’s Outstanding Cross Country Runner award and Outstanding Female Athlete award while maintaining a GPA that landed her on the President’s and Deans’ lists.
“I take pride in awarding Mary with our very first Aspiring Alumnus Award,” Stanley said. “Mary’s dedication and perseverance show what can be accomplished when a student sets a goal and is determined to reach it.”
