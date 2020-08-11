On Monday two former Greater Latrobe High School wrestling coaches waived their rights to preliminary hearings on allegations relating to hazing incidents.
David Francis Galando, 44, of Youngstown is scheduled for an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition hearing Oct. 28, according to court records — pending judge approval. The program is for first-time nonviolent offenders that allows their criminal records to be expunged if they meet probation requirements. Cary James Lydic, 29, of Greensburg is slated for formal arraignment on Oct. 28.
Both are charged with misdemeanor child endangerment and failure to report following an incident in January when state police said they failed to report hazing incidents among wrestling team members that were captured on surveillance video, also in January.
Criminal complaints against the coaches allege multiple members of the junior high wrestling team on multiple occasions would “hold other members down and poke them with a stick.” The alleged incidents were captured on video footage from school security cameras inside the wrestling room between Jan. 6 and 14, police said.
According to court documents, Galando allegedly saw the abuse as he walked in and out of the room and Lydic threw the stick in the garbage without reporting the incidents.
Lydic was head coach and Galando was his assistant at the time.
Four unnamed juveniles have been charged with hazing, stalking and possessing an instrument of crime — with their cases being handled in juvenile court.
