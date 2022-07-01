Two people are facing multiple drug charges after police searched the vehicle they fled before Westmoreland County Sheriff’s deputies could execute an arrest warrant for one of them.
Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, deputies spotted a car associated with Collin Quakenbush, 26, of Bradenville, who was wanted on a bench warrant, near Latrobe Crabtree Road in Unity Township. Before approaching a vehicle, sheriff’s deputies saw a woman run from the car, past a home and into a wooded area. Police later identified the woman as Alisha McAteer, 28, of Latrobe.
Additional officers were called to the area to help search for Quakenbush and McAteer after they ran in opposite directions, but were initially unsuccessful, according to the criminal complaint.
Quakenbush was later arrested without incident at a home in Hannastown, according to Sheriff James Albert.
Police believe McAteer was picked up in another car and taken to a home in Latrobe. She was arrested later that day. During a search of McAteer, police found her in possession of several ounces of methamphetamine, according to Albert.
While searching the Ford Escape the two allegedly fled from, officers found several bags of crystal methamphetamine, two digital scales, a glass pipe and $7,022 in cash.
Quakenbush had a bench warrant related to a 2021 drug case and has two other cases pending, according to court records. Bail was set at $50,000 for the most recent charges but he was ordered to remain in Westmoreland County Prison at his bench warrant hearing Wednesday.
McAteer was originally denied bail Wednesday and was being held in Westmoreland County Prison. But, at a bail hearing Thursday, McAteer was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Both Quakenbush and McAteer are facing possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges, both felonies. They are also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
McAteer was also charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, stemming from her arrest. Bail in that case was set for $50,000 unsecured for McAteer.
Both are scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady July 15 for a preliminary hearing. McAteer is to appear July 13 for the additional charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
