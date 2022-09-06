PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a closure on Route 1039 (Hickory Avenue) located in Derry Township.
The closure will be located on Hickory Avenue between 1st Avenue and 3rd Street and will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 a.m. and will open Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
The closure will be in place to allow Norfolk crews to complete maintenance work on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1039 (Hickory Avenue), 4th Avenue, Leo Street, Route 1041 (Chesnut Street), Route 982 (Derry Road) to Route 1039 (Hickory Avenue).
Additionally, the closure of Route 2043 (Darlington Road) located in Ligonier Township is extended until early October, weather permitting. The closure, located between Route 2016 (Ridge Road) and Route 30, began Monday, July 25.
The closure will allow crews to replace a deteriorated metal pipe with an elliptical concrete pipe. A posted detour is in place utilizing Route 2043 (Darlington Road), Route 30, and Route 711.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.
