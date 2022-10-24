The year was 1965 and the fabric of the country was frayed by culture clashes culminating in the fall with the Watts riots, and war raging on the other side of the globe in Vietnam. The thought of being drafted and deployed to a foreign land to fight in a controversial war was on the mind of nearly all American high schoolers.
While the world was in chaos, one coach tucked away in the Chestnut Ridge section of the Laurel Highlands was teaching young minds and five young assistant coaches togetherness. What a group of non-superstars can accomplish working together.
“None of them wanted to be known as the star of the team,” said Robert R. Brewer, former Marine and assistant football coach, speaking of his mentor and four-time champion coach Charles U. Findley.
“They were a team that wasn’t expected to do a lot. We had only a .500 record or so the year before,” said Brewer.
Brewer not only credits Findley with guiding the 1965 Latrobe Wildcats team to the Foothills Conference Championship and sending two of its linemen to Penn State University, but also instilling in him valuable information he would continue to use after his three-year coaching stint ended.
“He was one of the most organized guys I ever met in my life,” Brewer said. “I became an administrator after coaching. I actually used a lot of things he taught me as a young coach on organizational skills to help me in my future.”
On Friday nights in Latrobe during the football season in 1965, Brewer recalled, “the stores all closed, people grabbed their blankets and went to the football game.”
“That championship game, the papers estimated high 10,000 to 12,000 people came out for that game — standing room only,” Brewer said.
It was one of the “hardest hitting” high school football games Brewer had seen. Latrobe defeated Hempfield Township 22-13, ending Latrobe’s era as an in-town school before moving to their present location in 1966 after the merger with Unity Township and Youngstown Borough.
“They finished it with a bang, with a championship and you can’t ask for more than that,” the former coach said.
According to Brewer, the team was extremely intelligent and quick. Those talents allowed the team to develop great technique in blocking and tackling, leading to the championship game, he said.
You can hear Brewer continue to wax nostalgic on the 1965 Wildcats as the keynote speaker when they are honored by The Charles U. Findley Scholarship Committee of the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation at their Annual Kick-Off Dinner.
The honorary dinner will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at Giannilli’s II Restaurant & Lounge, 4816 Route 30, Greensburg (Unity Township), PA 15601. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased on Eventbrite (search 2022 Greater Latrobe Coach Findley Football Scholarship Dinner) or at the Center for Student Creativity at the Senior High School, 131 High School Road, Latrobe (Unity Township).
The endowed scholarship fund was established to honor coach Charles U. Findley and his ability to inspire students and players as to the importance of excellence in academics, scholarship, athletics, sportsmanship, team play and character.
Robert “Bobby” Fetter is the 2022 recipient of the scholarship. Fetter is attending Penn State University.
Past recipients include Luke Zylka, Anthony Rock and Richard Sweeney.
To date, four Wildcat football players have been the recipient of the Coach Findley Award: Richard Sweeney (2019) – Penn State University and lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps Reserve; A.J. Rock (2020) — West Point Prep and West Point Military Academy; Luke Zylka (2021) — Westmoreland County Community College/Washington and Jefferson College, and Fetter.
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
