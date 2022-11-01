The 1965 Latrobe Wildcats team, which won the Foothills Conference Championship, was honored during the annual kickoff dinner Saturday, Oct. 29, at Giannilli’s II Restaurant & Lounge in Unity Township.
Robert Brewer, former Marine and assistant football coach, delivered the keynote address at the event, speaking of his mentor and four-time champion coach Charles U. Findley.
Brewer not only credits Findley with guiding the 1965 Latrobe Wildcats team to the Foothills Conference Championship and sending two of its linemen to Penn State University, but also instilling in him valuable information he would continue to use after his three-year coaching stint ended.
“He was one of the most organized guys I ever met in my life,” Brewer said. “I became an administrator after coaching. I actually used a lot of things he taught me as a young coach on organizational skills to help me in my future.”
On Friday nights in Latrobe during the football season in 1965, Brewer recalled, “the stores all closed, people grabbed their blankets and went to the football game.”
The championship game was one of the “hardest hitting” high school football games Brewer had seen. Latrobe defeated Hempfield Township 22-13, ending Latrobe’s era as an in-town school before moving to its present location in 1966 after the merger with Unity Township and Youngstown Borough.
“They finished it with a bang, with a championship and you can’t ask for more than that,” the former coach said.
The team was recognized Saturday by the Charles U. Findley Scholarship Committee of the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation.
The endowed scholarship fund was established to honor Findley and his ability to inspire students and players as to the importance of excellence in academics, scholarships, athletics, sportsmanship, team play and character.
Robert “Bobby” Fetter is the 2022 recipient of the scholarship. Fetter is attending Penn State University.
To date, four Wildcat football players have been the recipient of the Coach Findley Award: Richard Sweeney (2019) – Penn State University and lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps Reserve; A.J. Rock (2020) — West Point Prep and West Point Military Academy; Luke Zylka (2021) — Westmoreland County Community College/Washington and Jefferson College, and Fetter.
Master of ceremonies at the event was Greater Latrobe School District Superintendent Michael Porembka. Invocation and benediction were offered by the Rev. Clark R. Kerr III. Greater Latrobe head football coach Ron Prady welcomed attendees. Lawrence Newton, Class of 1966, introduced Brewer. Bruce Neil, Ed Odorisio and Chad Ruffner offered reflections on Findley. Patrick Rafferty, Class of 1966, provided an update on the scholarship. Porembka represented the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation and offered closing remarks.
Members of the 1965 football team, according to a dinner program provided at the event, include Joe Palmer, Bob Kuhn, Fran Eddins, William Karazsia, Ed Odorisio, Daniel Mercinko, Thomas Lentz, Chad Ruffner, Nicholas Svetahor, Richard Sarnese, Pat Rafferty, William Thayer, Paul Harr, Larry Newton, Bruce Neil, William (Sandy) Fagan, Thomas Marshall, Daniel Cox, John Siko, Joseph Knaus, Dennis Rafferty, Bruce Nelson, John Mekic, Dennis Repko, Thomas Frederick, James Okonak, Nick Rullo, Frank Nicolazzo, Ron Baldoneri, Frank Watson, Dennis Kozlesky, Thomas Joseph, Michael Skoloda, William Lisbon, Joseph Dudzinsky, Jack Allison and C. Kevin McCallen.
