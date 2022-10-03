Torrance State Hospital announced its 18th Annual Silent Auction will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 2-7 p.m., with bids ending at 6 p.m. The community is welcome to attend this fundraiser which will be held at the former CEO house on hospital grounds.
There will be numerous themed baskets, sports tickets, golf packages, lottery themed items and much more to bid on along with a bake sale. All proceeds from the auction will directly benefit various patient funds.
