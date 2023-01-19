A Bolivar teen is being held on a $200,000 bond after attacking a youth supervisor at an experimental school.
Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Outside In School in Fairfield Township around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 16 for an assault in progress.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 7:32 am
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged attack by 15-year-old Anthony Jenkins began when he locked staff out of a conference room. A youth supervisor was able to gain entry to the room but was attacked by Jenkins.
During the assault, the teen attempted to grab a chair but was stopped by the employee. The man reported the teen also bit, elbowed, punched and headbutted the man. Jenkins then grabbed a power cord, striking the man in the leg with it before strangling him, according to the criminal complaint.
As the two fell to the floor, the teen continued punching and headbutting the employee. When Trooper Christopher Ramsden arrived, the teen failed to obey verbal commands and resisted being placed in handcuffs, according to the trooper. The complaint does not state what actions were taken by the trooper to arrest the teen.
The employee was left with injuries to his face, neck, back, hands and legs, according to the affidavit.
Jenkins has been charged with five felonies for aggravated assault and strangulation. He is also charged with two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of an instrument of a crime and harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27 in front of Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel.
The Outside In School is a nonprofit experiential learning facility for males. The school offers residential and outpatient drug rehabilitation, family therapy and juvenile justice programs.
A call to the school Tuesday by the Bulletin was not returned.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
