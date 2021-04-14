A 14-year-old girl was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital after she was struck by an SUV on Saturday in Unity Township, according to state police.
Police said a 40-year-old Greensburg woman driving a 2019 Dodge Journey exited a driveway on Sussex Lane and was headed eastbound when the girl stepped in front of the vehicle around 11:28 a.m.
The nature of the girl’s injuries was not specified.
The driver was not injured, and the SUV was not damaged, police said.
