Latrobe Art Center and the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust present the 12th annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition Sept. 1-30.
Joining the exhibition is Susanne Slavick – artist, curator, and Andrew W. Mellon Professor of Art at Carnegie Mellon University – as the exhibition’s juror and judge.
Seventy-five pieces have been selected by Slavick to be displayed in the main gallery for the show. The artwork is diverse, including two- and three-dimensional works, paintings through a variety of mediums, and photography. All of the pieces will be featured in the main gallery of the art center and will be on official display beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The show will run through Friday, Sept. 30.
Judging takes place Friday, Sept. 2, through a private evaluation from Susanne Slavick. The judges’ ballot consists of categories including the Ned J. Nakles Award for Excellence in Oil/Acrylic, Mister Fred Rogers Award of Distinction, and Best in Show.
Latrobe Art Center invites the public to attend the opening reception for this exhibition Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5–7 p.m. Beverages and light appetizers will be provided by Ricolita’s Café. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the show’s nearly 50 artists and find out the winners of this year’s awards when they are announced at the end of the night in an awards ceremony.
Artists also have the opportunity to be chosen by Greater Latrobe Senior High School, junior high, and elementary school students to have their work permanently displayed in Greater Latrobe School District’s Special Arts Collection, a program designed to expose students to original art.
About the Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition
Named in honor of everyone’s favorite neighbor — Latrobe native and beloved children’s television personality Fred Rogers — this juried art exhibition showcases the best artwork of the area’s artistically inclined neighbors — locally and regionally.
Founded in 2002 by Mrs. Nancy Rogers Crozier (sister of Fred Rogers) and Mrs. Elizabeth Hazlett, Latrobe Art Center provides a welcoming atmosphere for adults and children of all skill levels to grow their artistic talents and interests. Located in the heart of downtown Latrobe, the art center offers a wide variety of classes, workshops, events, community gatherings and more to improve the quality of life in the area through the visual arts.
Slavick is an artist, curator and the Andrew W. Mellon Professor of Art at Carnegie Mellon University where she served as head of the School of Art from 2000-06. Slavick graduated from Yale University, and subsequently studied at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, earning her MFA at Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Rome and Philadelphia. Her work has been recognized through fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and four awards from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
Latrobe Art Center’s galleries are open and free to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ricolita’s Café, located within the center, is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
