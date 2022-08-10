Twelve children with disabilities from Westmoreland County have wheels after receiving adaptive bicycles or strollers Tuesday.

The bikes, provided by Variety’s My Bike program, were customized for each child so they can ride just like their siblings or friends, and were presented to the kids on Tuesday at Latrobe Elementary School.

