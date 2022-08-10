Twelve children with disabilities from Westmoreland County have wheels after receiving adaptive bicycles or strollers Tuesday.
The bikes, provided by Variety’s My Bike program, were customized for each child so they can ride just like their siblings or friends, and were presented to the kids on Tuesday at Latrobe Elementary School.
The eight adaptive bikes and four adaptive strollers were gifted to the children by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 (FOE) in Latrobe thanks to a successful Lenten fish fry. The organization raised $10,000 from the fish fry.
FOE President Gregg Lisbon said the funds raised for the charity were due to the “time and tireless” effort of officers, ladies auxiliary and volunteers, many of whom showed up Tuesday to see the bikes presented to the kids.
Although $10,000 was an incredible amount, they knew the more they raised, more kids could receive bikes, so they worked to get the funds matched by the Grand Aerie. That gave the organization $20,000 to donate.
Ed Palmer, one of the trustees, who also was a union official at Elliott Co., had suggested Variety, the Children’s Charity to Lisbon, who got to choose the charity that would benefit from the fish fry funds. Palmer had heard Charles P. LaVallee, CEO of Variety, give presentations at various conventions.
“I don’t think I sat through one of his presentations dry-eyed,” said Palmer.
At the presentation, Lisbon’s comments were short and sweet.
“This is it. This is what all of our hard work has come to,” he said. “I’m at a loss for words.”
According to its website, Variety’s mission is to “empower children with disabilities to live life to the fullest.” More specifically, Variety “provides eligible children with life-changing adaptive equipment that’s individually made and tailored to meet the needs of each child.” In addition to bikes and strollers, Variety also provides communication equipment to children.
The program hopes to empower children to let kids be kids by providing them with the opportunity to ride bikes, get out of the house and into the community, as well as have a voice.
These devices are provided to children with mental, physical or sensory disabilities. The devices are provided at no charge to eligible families for children ages 3 through 21. Eligibility requirements take into consideration the financial strain raising a child with disabilities can put on a family’s budget, so a family of four can make up to $138,750 annually and still qualify.
In addition, according to LaVallee, families aren’t forced to choose between a bike, stroller or communication device. Many of their families have received multiple items.
“I didn’t want families to be forced to choose,” said LaVallee.
LaVallee loved the idea of coming to Latrobe to present the bikes as Fred Rogers was a close friend of his. He recalled Rogers working on a project for uninsured children, which turned into the state C.H.I.P. health insurance program and the Highmark Caring Place, which became a model for other states. He hopes this program can also be a model.
At the presentation, LaVallee allowed Rogers to inspire him.
“It’s a great day in the neighborhood,” said LaVallee.
LaVallee’s passion for the cause was evident as he got emotional as he told stories of grateful parents and excited children who thought they would never have their own bike to take home. His career is dedicated to helping children in need.
“You can’t make up these experiences that I’ve had with these kids,” said LaVallee. “I’m blessed.”
The charity serves 71 counties in Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia and has provided more than 5,500 adaptive bikes, strollers and communication devices worth over $8.4 million since its inception. In Westmoreland County alone, Variety has presented more than 350 adapted bikes, strollers and communication devices, worth more than $500,000 to local kids.
“I didn’t know when we started 10 years ago if we’d grow,” said LaVallee.
Each child on Tuesday got the opportunity to ride their bikes for the first time in a special parade, led by Lisbon and Kenny Decker.
At the event, partners from Blackburn’s, a medical equipment company, showed parents how to safely get their children in and off the bikes and strollers.
Each bike comes with a stationary mount, which allows the bike to adapt to a stationary bike for inside use as well. In addition, the bikes have steering bars so parents can steer when children become distracted. The strollers also are adaptive with a transient option so they can be secured into a school bus or van.
One of the children who received a bike was 6-year-old Nash of Mount Pleasant, whose parents, Emily and Brad Millward said they are so excited for him. Nash’s sister, 2-year-old Ruby, also could barely contain her excitement for her big brother.
“We’re just excited to be able to get him outside. Any way we can get him outside is a plus,” said Emily Millward.,
