When Harry Smith was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after World War II, he saw on his papers that he was awarded six ribbons for his service, but he had only four.
He didn’t do anything about that until 20 years ago, but every attempt he made to get those missing ribbons went nowhere. Then his son-in-law George Levi stepped in to help.
“He contacted person after person on his computer, and when some lady in an office in Philadelphia found out that I was going to be 100, she pulled all kinds of strings and sent me those two medals,” said Smith, 100, who lives in Wimmerton, located in Unity Township. “I got them two days before my birthday on March 22.”
He not only got the ones that were missing, but the other four that had become worn with age were also replaced. They marked his time in the Philippine Campaign, the American Campaign, the Pacific Campaign and other times of service.
Smith still has a couple of his old uniforms, too, and a trunk full of letters that he and his wife Velma wrote to each other while he was gone. They’re reminders of the Greatest Generation, the patriotism and the 16 million American men and women who served in the military during World War II. About 300,000 of them were still alive as of 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Smith was born and raised in Brackenridge and graduated from Habrek Union High School. He signed up for ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) when he was a mechanical engineering student (Class of 1943) at the University of Pittsburgh. After graduation, he received additional officer training in North Carolina and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
He spent time with an anti-aircraft division at Cape Cod, transferred to the infantry and went to Camp Robinson in Arkansas to train recruits.
“At about that time, I met my wife on a blind date,” he said. “A mutual friend thought it was something that her last name was also Smith, so he arranged the date. Velma didn’t even have to change her name. It was that easy.”
His future wife, a graduate of Apollo High School, was in nursing school at Allegheny Valley Hospital. They wanted to get married as soon as possible, so she bought “the last wedding dress in Pittsburgh.” They were married May 17, 1944, at St. Joseph Parish in Natrona Heights when he was on a short leave. They and their 12 wedding guests celebrated at a breakfast before the newlyweds caught a train to spend their honeymoon in Washington, D.C.
Smith’s parents and Velma’s mother approved of the marriage, but her father didn’t.
“He said that I was an infantryman and that their lives were a dime a dozen,” Smith said. “He was afraid that I would get killed. They were such uncertain times.”
His father, also named Harry, was a veteran of World War I and had served in the infantry. He was in the Battle of Argonne and, like many soldiers, spent days standing in the water filled trenches.
“He was very proud of me for going off to the war,” Smith said.
Velma was pregnant and her due date was on the same day that he was to sail out of San Francisco. He wanted to talk to her before he left, but could not get the call to go through. The phone operator sensed the urgency and asked if he was being shipped out. He had to be evasive because that was classified information.
It wasn’t until a month later that someone from the Red Cross told him that he had a son, Harry III.
He had taken along a box of cigars but they dried out by then, so he threw them away.
Smith ended up in the Philippines.
“It was in 1945 and we were preparing for an invasion, but we didn’t know where,” he said. “We found out later that it was going to be mainline Japan. And then the atomic bomb was dropped.”
The troops ended up occupying Japan. Smith was sent to Nagoya, which was damaged, but not by the atomic bombs.
“It was like the Pittsburgh of Japan with the steel mills and heavy equipment,” he said. “There were a few buildings standing, nothing else, and there was debris everywhere, if you can imagine Pittsburgh being a city of debris.”
The soldiers learned a few words in Japanese, but the people quietly avoided talking to them or even looking at them. They were told that the Americans were going to hurt them, so they took a lot of the young women up to the mountains.
The soldiers, though, were explicitly ordered to be on their best behavior and to respect the Japanese.
“General MacArthur was very emphatic about that,” Smith said. “If anyone caused trouble, they would be in trouble, which I think was good guidance.”
Smith’s wife and their son were living with his parents. The couple wrote letters to each other nearly every day, but sometimes it would be weeks until the letters arrived.
“That was a hardship on the people left behind,” he said. “They never knew where you were. You know where you were, and you knew that you could take care of yourself, but the mystery for them had to be terrible.”
And so they sent letters and waited for the mail to receive letters.
“I wrote about everyday things, and about the baby,” Velma said. “Sometimes I would get one letter from him, and sometimes they would come in a bundle. It depended on where he was, and I was always happy to get them.”
Smith was gone for one year and four months. He had attained the rank of captain, but when it came to small children, he needed to get some training on parenting.
“It was very strange to suddenly be the father of a toddler,” he said. “I really feel bad that I wasn’t there for the first year and a half of his life, and I always felt like I missed something. Velma made me give him baths and change his diapers so that we would get to know each other better.”
Smith took it easy for a few weeks after he came home, then applied for a job with PPG Industries. It was his first and only job, one that took the family to several out of state locations, including Denver and West Virginia. He came to the Latrobe area when he became plant manager of PPG in Greensburg. He retired from there in 1986.
The couple has three other children in addition to Harry, an attorney who lives in Elkins, West Virginia. Patty Levi lives in Denver; Thomas is an attorney in Greensburg, and Rebecca Burger lives in Manor. There are eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Velma Smith will be 99 in May.
