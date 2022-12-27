Volunteer fire departments from Bradenville and the surrounding area responded to a pair of house fires on Christmas Eve that resulted in one person dead.
Fire units were dispatched to a home along Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township just before 5 p.m. When they arrived on scene, two family members told crews there was one person trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to pull 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney from the home but she was later pronounced dead by the coroner.
Bradenville VFD Fire Chief Mark Piantine said the accidental fire started in the kitchen. McChesney was the only one inside the home at the time.
Along with the house fire, crews had to battle freezing temperatures as a winter storm blanketed the area over the weekend. While the cold temperatures did not give 1,000 feet of hose used to battle the blaze any trouble, firefighters were rotated out so they could keep warm before returning to the fire.
A nearby farmer brought heaters to the scene to keep firefighters warm and a 45-passenger bus from the Westmoreland County Transit Authority was dispatched to the scene as well. Hot food and drinks were provided by the two Sheetz stores in New Alexandria and Blairsville during the two calls.
About two hours later, fire crews were also called out to a porch fire on Twin Oaks Road in Derry Township. The cause of that fire was a heater, Piantine said. No injuries were reported.
A total of 16 fire crews were assisted by five ambulance crews and troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Kiski Valley for the two incidents. With many volunteers away with family for the holiday, a lot of fire departments that typically don’t get to work together were pulled to the area by the incidents.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
