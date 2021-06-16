Property owners in Greater Latrobe School District will see a 1-mill increase in real estate taxes as the school board on Tuesday approved a final operating budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The final budget includes $57,752,938 in expenditures for the district in upcoming school year and revenues of $57,407,938.
Last week, GLSD Business Administrator Dan Watson presented to the school board a proposed final budget with no significant changes from the preliminary budget approved for public display last month.
The proposed final budget calls for the millage rate to increase from 84 to 85 mills for the 2021-22 school year to help offset a shortfall of $345,000 between revenues and expenditures. A 1-mill increase in the property tax rate would raise the average homeowner’s tax bill by $27 per year, according to Watson.
It has now been five consecutive years that Greater Latrobe levied a millage rate increase in the district.
Last year, the school board approved a $57,085,874 budget that included a 1.75-mill tax increase, bringing the real estate tax rate in the district to 84 mills.
The 2019-20 budget adoption included a 1-mill tax increase, and the millage rate increased by a half mill the prior year. There was a 1.75-mill tax increase in the 2017-18 budget a year after the district held the line on taxes for the 2016-17 budget.
Last week, Watson said GLSD’s millage rate of 84 ranked the district fourth-lowest among the 17 public school districts in Westmoreland County. He added that contributions to the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) pension fund could have called for a much higher tax increase, but the district cut in one areas to keep the increase at one mill.
While overall revenue for the 2021-22 budget is expected to increase by $322,065 (0.56%) compared to 2020-21, according to Watson, the increase will be outpaced by rising expenses.
Expenditures are budgeted to see a sharper hike — increasing by $667,065, or 1.17% — fueled mostly by increases to the district’s costs for salaries and benefits, especially its required PSERS contributions.
Watson previously said building and department budget expenditures were reduced by $276,840 (1.61%) for the 2021-22 budget after being slashed by more than $800,000 in the 2020-21 budget.
Additionally, $606,892 of the increase in expenditures can be attributed to salaries and benefits for the district’s more than 400 employees, according to Watson. Of that increase, a 3.59% increase in PSERS contributions mandated by the state represents an increase of $302,786 in expenditures for the district.
Watson last week also noted that from the 2009-10 school year to the 2019-20 school year, the district’s actual expenditures, excluding PSERS contributions, increased by a total of $2,033,166 (4.31%), an average increase of $203,316 or 0.43% per year.
During that same 10-year timeframe, the district’s PSERS contributions ballooned by $7,001,624 (687%), Watson said.
