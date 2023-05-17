Current Supervisor Ed Poponick has won the Republican nomination for Unity Township supervisor with 57.99% (1,264 votes) of the vote in Tuesday’s Primary, according to unofficial results.
Poponick is currently vice chairman of the board of supervisors. A lifetime resident of the township, he and his wife of 37 years have four grown children and two grandchildren.
Prior to becoming supervisor, Poponick owned and operated a sign, screen printing and advertising business in the township for 34 years.
Poponick defeated contenders Frank Zupanc and Doug Murphy for the nomination. Zupanc ended up with 12.86% of the vote, while Murphy obtained 28.31%.
Zupanc is a 20-year resident of Unity Township. Zupanc has held a CDL for 30 years and has been employed by the United Parcel Service in the feeders department managing the logistics of tractor trailers across the eastern side of the United States.
Zupanc has volunteered as a coach for West Point Little League, with the Westmoreland Blind Association, Habitat for Humanity and St. Benedict Church. He and his wife have three children; two graduated from Greater Latrobe and one is still in school in the ninth grade.
Murphy also is a lifelong township resident. Murphy studied business management at Westmoreland County Community College, while working in Pittsburgh.
He is currently semi-retired and enjoys buying and selling as a hobby. Murphy and his wife, Nadene have been married for 31 years and have one daughter.
Running without opposition, Democratic nominee Ed Saxton secured the nomination for township auditor with 99.45% of the vote.
