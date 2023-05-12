Tommy John Hamacher is running for Westmoreland County Sheriff.
He stated, “I am not a politician but a concerned citizen who is stepping up to fill the role of sheriff in our county.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tommy John Hamacher is running for Westmoreland County Sheriff.
He stated, “I am not a politician but a concerned citizen who is stepping up to fill the role of sheriff in our county.”
He worked as an over the road truck driver for 18 years and also was a driver for the Westmoreland County Blind Association. He has been a constable with Westmoreland County for 12 years, most recently with East Huntingdon Township.
He is a very compassionate and caring person who is concerned about the future of Westmoreland County residents. “I plan to utilize the constables of this county in a more effective role as they are the backbone of the sheriffs’ departments. My goal is to make our residents feel safe in their homes and in their community,” he concluded.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.