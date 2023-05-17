Ligonier attorney Allison Thiel has secured nominations on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for the office of Magisterial District Judge for District 10-3-9.
Thiel ended up with 68.25% (832 votes) from Democrats and 52.48% (1,196) from Republicans, according to unofficial county results.
Born and raised in Ligonier, Thiel is now raising her family there with husband, Lou McQuaide, including two sons and a stepdaughter.
Thiel graduated from Ligonier Valley School District, along with Penn State University and Widener University School of Law. Thiel has experience in family, criminal, juvenile and civil law, including serving as a judicial law clerk for Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Driscoll.
Trained in mediation, Thiel was appointed by the judges of county court as Guardian ad Litem, to represent the best interests of children involved in custody and Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau matters.
Thiel is a registered Republican, but cross-filed for the primary.
Mark Hamilton was the next top vote-getter on both tickets with 16.75% from Democrats and 28.35% from Republicans.
Hamilton graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and has worked exclusively as a trial attorney for the past 40 years, focusing on the defense of civil litigation cases in local, state and federal courts. He also has served as a solicitor for several municipalities, and as an independent mediator.
Hamilton resides in Cook Township. His daughter graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 2022 and attends the University of Kentucky. His son graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in 2022 and begins attending the police academy in June.
Hamilton and his wife support and are members of Fort Ligonier, the Ligonier Valley Library, the Loyalhanna Watershed and the Ligonier Valley Historical Society.
Shawn Knepper of Ligonier was a challenger, but did not receive enough votes to win the nomination. A police officer for the past seven years, six within the Ligonier community, Knepper received 14.77% from Democrats and 19.04% from Republicans.
Knepper is originally from Youngwood and attended Greensburg Central Catholic High School He graduated from St. Vincent College with a Bachelor of Arts in theology. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and served the community as a volunteer firefighter. Knepper is currently a member of the board of directors of the YMCA.
He attended the Westmoreland County Municipal Police Academy, where he was chosen as class president and graduated summa cum laude.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
