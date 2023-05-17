Ligonier attorney Allison Thiel has secured nominations on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for the office of Magisterial District Judge for District 10-3-9.

Thiel ended up with 68.25% (832 votes) from Democrats and 52.48% (1,196) from Republicans, according to unofficial county results.

