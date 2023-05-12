Susan Mains is announcing her candidacy for Greater Latrobe School Board.
She is a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She earned a BA in mathematics from Seton Hill College and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from St. Vincent College.
She currently serves as chairperson of the education and planning committee of the board. She also represents the board on the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation commission, the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit board and the Adams Memorial Library board.
She fights for a quality education with a rigorous and challenging curriculum that prepares all students for a successful future while keeping the district taxes as one of the lowest in Westmoreland County.
