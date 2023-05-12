Steve Siko is running for Derry Township Supervisor. his goal is to support established township businesses and promote the township to new and outside businesses to enter and put down roots in the community. Siko is a native of Derry Township (Bradenville), with the help of his wife Karen they have raised three children, Devin, Kaylen and Austin.
He retired from the Pennsylvania State Police after 20 years, as a corporal and patrol supervisor and former accident reconstructionist. He is currently employed by Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and River Valley school districts as an armed school police/security officer providing safety and security for our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.