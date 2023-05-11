Stephanie Verna has announced her re-election campaign for Ligonier Township Supervisor.

Verna values and enjoys the scenic beauty, historical relevance and sense of community unique to the Ligonier Valley. She is committed to maintaining the quality of life in Ligonier Township while balancing the need for increased economic opportunity and development.

