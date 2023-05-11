Stephanie Verna has announced her re-election campaign for Ligonier Township Supervisor.
Verna values and enjoys the scenic beauty, historical relevance and sense of community unique to the Ligonier Valley. She is committed to maintaining the quality of life in Ligonier Township while balancing the need for increased economic opportunity and development.
“Ligonier Township is going through many important planning decisions that will impact the township well into the future. Working collaboratively with residents, other municipal partners and private organizations will be critical for the township to expand basic services like sewage and broadband, maintain the exceptional quality of our emergency services, address stormwater issues and expand recreational opportunities,” Verna stated.
During her current term, Verna has maintained transparency and accountability concerning township matters. She has consistently engaged in open dialog with residents, township staff and other board members during public meetings, sharing her views and positions before making decisions. Verna stated, “My priority is to serve the community. It is important to me that I take time to listen to residents’ concerns and ideas before making informed decisions.”
Verna holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Duquesne University and is a Certified Public Accountant. She started her career as an auditor before moving into industry and holding leadership positions in public and privately owned companies. In her professional career, Verna has developed and executed strategic business plans, successfully managed major projects and overseen all aspects of accounting, finance and business operations. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer of a manufacturing company headquartered in Westmoreland County.
Verna has served as the township secretary and treasurer since 2018, has been a member of the township personnel, finance, and community development committees, and has served as treasurer and member of the Ligonier Valley Police Commission since its formation in 2019.
“I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the community and its residents,” Verna concluded.
