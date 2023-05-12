Shawn Knepper, of Ligonier, is running for the position of Magisterial District Judge for 10-3-09. Knepper has served as a police officer for the last seven years, six of those years have been within the Ligonier community.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for Magisterial District Judge for Westmoreland County and specifically for the 10-3-09 area. I have learned and accomplished much as an officer of the law, and feel that I can now best serve my community from behind the bench instead of from a patrol car,” Knepper said.

