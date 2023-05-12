Shawn Knepper, of Ligonier, is running for the position of Magisterial District Judge for 10-3-09. Knepper has served as a police officer for the last seven years, six of those years have been within the Ligonier community.
“I am proud to announce my candidacy for Magisterial District Judge for Westmoreland County and specifically for the 10-3-09 area. I have learned and accomplished much as an officer of the law, and feel that I can now best serve my community from behind the bench instead of from a patrol car,” Knepper said.
Knepper, originally from Youngwood, attended Greensburg Central Catholic High School and graduated from St. Vincent College with a Bachelor of Arts in theology. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and served the community as a volunteer fireman. Knepper currently is a member of the YMCA Board of Directors. In 2015, Knepper attended the Westmoreland County Municipal Police Academy where he was elected as his class president and graduated summa cum laude.
“Choosing the path of a law enforcement officer was a way for me to serve the community in a different way than I had before,” said Knepper. “After serving the Unity Township area as a volunteer fireman, it became evident to me that I truly enjoyed helping others in the community, especially in their time of need.” Knepper added, “my post secondary studies, although are not the typical subjects studied by law enforcement professionals, have provided me with a solid ethical and moral foundation while expanding my critical thinking skills to interpret text, such as law, and apply it to the world we live in today.”
When Knepper began his career as a police officer for Ligonier Borough, he knew that connection with the community was going to be the most effective form of service. Knepper spent many of his shifts walking the beat, visiting business, and greeting the citizens that he passed. When Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township police departments merged, Knepper was given the opportunity to engage the young people of the community and serve as school resource officer to Ligonier Valley School District.
“My background as, not only a patrol officer, but also, as a School Resource Officer, has given me greater insight into the uniqueness of our communities. The school district, and subsequently, the magisterial district of 10-3-09 serves a large area of many demographics. Being able to connect with the young people from the area and understand their needs and challenges has taught me how to empathize with those that may find themselves in a courtroom,” he said.
Although Knepper is not a member of the Bar Association and understands that he must successfully complete the required Magisterial District Judge training course if elected, he is confident he will be successful and is looking forward to the challenge and expansion of knowledge that he will gain.
Knepper concluded, “My plans are to apply the law fairly and firmly while still having a strong understanding of the community that has accepted me over these last seven years and I am happy to call home.”
