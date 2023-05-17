Only one incumbent Greater Latrobe School Board director was voted out Tuesday after voters chose to send two newcomers into November’s general election.
Republican Paul McCommons was one of two incumbents to not cross-file for Tuesday’s primary election. He finished last in the Republican primary with 705 votes, just 7.98% of the vote.
Newcomer Bradley Toman secured the fifth seat in the Republican race with 902 votes and also secured a Democratic nomination with 1,124 votes.
Toman will be joined by fellow newcomer, John Urban. Urban was beat out by Toman by 42 votes in the Republican primary and finished fifth out six candidates for the Democratic nomination.
Unlike McCommons, incumbent Merle Musick secured the second highest number of votes (1,158) to earn a spot on November’s ballot.
Three other incumbents — Susan Mains, Michael Zorch and Eric Hauser — won both Democrat and Republican nominations Tuesday. All seven candidates are attempting to secure one of five four-year seats.
Patrick Carney, the sixth Democrat on the ballot, missed going to the general election by 40 votes.
Carney received 839 Republican votes and Kory Smith received 881 votes. But neither was enough to slip in front of Toman.
Incumbent Rhonda Laughlin cross-filed for the only two-year seat and will be the sole candidate on the ballot barring an independent challenger.
