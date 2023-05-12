Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes is running for reelection to serve the residents of Westmoreland County for a second term.

Since his inaugural term, the Republican Chairman Commissioner has first and foremost prioritized addressing the county’s workforce shortage as well as its aging and declining population. In response, he has implemented numerous measures to ensure that young people are benefiting from the county’s top industries, such as manufacturing. He has also prioritized using county assets to attract families and visitors to our communities, embracing our burgeoning tourism sector and our county’s natural attractions, including the Laurel Highlands region. Kertes believes that if families are given an opportunity to experience our county’s assets first-hand, they will be more likely to consider Westmoreland County as a place to call home.

