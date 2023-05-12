Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes is running for reelection to serve the residents of Westmoreland County for a second term.
Since his inaugural term, the Republican Chairman Commissioner has first and foremost prioritized addressing the county’s workforce shortage as well as its aging and declining population. In response, he has implemented numerous measures to ensure that young people are benefiting from the county’s top industries, such as manufacturing. He has also prioritized using county assets to attract families and visitors to our communities, embracing our burgeoning tourism sector and our county’s natural attractions, including the Laurel Highlands region. Kertes believes that if families are given an opportunity to experience our county’s assets first-hand, they will be more likely to consider Westmoreland County as a place to call home.
Commissioner Kertes has put these ideals into action: first, he co-founded Grow Westmoreland, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to connect young people in the community with training and employment opportunities in our fastest-growing sectors. Since its inception, Grow Westmoreland has awarded over $16,000 in scholarships to young adults pursuing education in the trades. Grow Westmoreland has recently expanded its scholarship opportunities through its partnership with Achieving True Self, Inc., offering scholarships to those between the ages of 17–21 with intellectual disabilities. Kertes hopes to increase the scholarship award amount this year and will continue to encourage young people to stay in Westmoreland County for a stable future and low taxes. Moreover, Kertes spearheaded a plan to allocate nearly $1 million toward a new Westmoreland Workforce Development Plan, in partnership with the Economic Growth Connection, that will allow all county school districts to promote occupational guidance and coordination of internships with local companies.
Commissioner Kertes has also made significant headway in addressing the county’s blight issue; he understands that Westmoreland County will be a more attractive place to live if our towns reflect our growth and care. Thus, through a partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of Westmoreland County and Westmoreland County Land Bank, Kertes has focused on blight remediation in the following communities: City of Monessen, City of Jeannette, City of Greensburg, City of New Kensington, Arnold, Vandergrift, and Penn Borough. These are towns filled with hard-working residents who are trying to reverse decades of economic hardship with new businesses and greater community outreach, but who are fighting against potentially unsafe structures and homes that are no longer viable and present safety issues for their residents.
Kertes also recognizes that while Westmoreland County is lucky to include many areas of natural beauty, these rural areas have struggled to keep pace with modern technology. As a result, Kertes worked to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan to install and extend broadband internet services in communities found to have little to no internet service, beginning with Ligonier Township, Fairfield Township and Derry Township. He has also supported water and sewage upgrades throughout the County.
Commissioner Kertes recognizes that we need to support those who are struggling in our communities. Thus, the county has partnered with the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County to identify the county’s mental health needs, and has provided $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds to help fund mental health and other human service programs to ensure that that every individual in Westmoreland County is able to meet their basic needs and live safely in the face of rising costs. In light of these difficulties, Kertes has never voted for a single tax increase since he has been in office, believing that our county government should exhaust all opportunities to trim the budget before asking hard-working taxpayers to pay more than their fair share.
“While I am proud of what I’ve accomplished since I was elected, I would be honored to be given the opportunity to build on those efforts, and to ensure that we remain on a path where Westmoreland County moves into the future with a strong economy, community bonds, and a bright future for our young people. I vow to continue to serve with honesty and integrity, putting the needs of Westmoreland County residents first,” said Kertes.
Commissioner Kertes is a 2005 graduate of Hempfield Area High School. He is also a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania (now PennWest California). In 2020, he was recognized for his professional accomplishments by being named to California University of Pennsylvania’s Under 40 Inductee Honor Roll, which recognizes the significant contributions graduates have made to the betterment of their profession, their communities, society, and alma mater. Kertes lives in the City of Greensburg.
Commissioner Kertes is an active member of the following organizations and/or boards:
• Rotary Club of Greensburg
• County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP)
• Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool (PCoRP)
• University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg Advisory Board
• Co-founder and board member of Grow Westmoreland
