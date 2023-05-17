Barring independent and write-in challengers, three Republicans will fill Ligonier Borough Council seats in November.
Tuesday’s primary saw no Democrat candidates but 95 write-in votes were cast. If enough were cast for a single candidate, the three could face a Democrat challenger in the general election.
Nominated Tuesday were Carol Barton with 176 votes, Judy Hoffer, the only incumbent on the ballot, secured 147 votes and Gregory Pleskovitch received 130 votes.
Pleskovitch beat out Republican challenger John Pozinck by seven votes to secure the last of the three seats.
Adriel Ginsburg, who was appointed to council in April, ran a write-in campaign to stay on. If Ginsburg were to receive enough votes from Democrat voters, the three could face Ginsburg in the general election.
