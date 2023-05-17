Two new candidates will face off in November for the only open Derry Township Supervisor seat.
Democrat Dean Reed and Republican Steve Siko were the only candidates to run for their party in the primary election. Reed received 767 votes and Siko received 900 votes.
Reed currently serves as a school board director for Derry Area School District. He is running for re-election and in the middle of a tight field with eight other candidates.
In the 2021 primary, Reed was one of four candidates looking to be the Democrat candidate for township supervisor. He received 12% of the vote, finishing third.
Siko, a retired Pennsylvania state trooper, works as a school resource officer for Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and River Valley school districts.
Both will be campaigning through November for the six-year seat held by Supervisor Dave Slifka until the end of the year. Slifka serves as the council’s chair and has been a supervisor for the past 18 years.
The township has a three-member board of supervisors who are elected to six-year positions every two years.
