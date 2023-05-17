Incumbent Derry Area School District Directors Dean Reed and Kevin Liberoni are expected to defend their seats in the general election.
Both Reed and Liberoni held the top spot in the Republican and Democrat primary respectively, capturing 15% of the vote.
Nine candidates, including the two incumbents, set out for one of five potential seats. All the candidates cross-filed for both major parties.
Reed and Liberoni were joined by Donna Showalter and Daniel Schall as candidates who secured Republican and Democrat nominations.
Mark Galimberti closed out the bottom of the Democratic nominations with 533 votes. The four Democratic candidates who did not secure enough votes include Karonia Morrison (451), Ralph Neiman (376), Dan Lynch (361) and Mike Dorohovich (245).
Despite not securing a Democrat spot, Dan Lynch received 567 Republican votes to make it on the ballot in November.
Both Liberoni and Reed are seeking re-election. Directors Nathan Doherty, Sean Kemmerer and Bill Feldbush did not seek re-election.
Reed is also running for a Derry Township Supervisor seat. He will be the Democrat’s candidate in that election, facing off against Steve Siko, a Republican.
