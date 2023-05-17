Two incumbents for the Derry Borough Council were the only ones on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary race, leaving half of the available seats open for third party and write-in candidates.

Both Democrat Sara Cowan and Republican James Ritenour received their party’s nomination and will be looking for support in November for one of four available seats.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

