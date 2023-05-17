Two incumbents for the Derry Borough Council were the only ones on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary race, leaving half of the available seats open for third party and write-in candidates.
Both Democrat Sara Cowan and Republican James Ritenour received their party’s nomination and will be looking for support in November for one of four available seats.
Cowan currently serves as council president.
“I’m excited to hopefully continue my council journey,” Cowan said.
Ritenour, who leads the fire protection committee, told the Bulletin he hopes to continue serving on council with hopes of bringing businesses back to the borough.
“I want to do what is best for the community as a whole,” Ritenour said.
Ritenour and Cowan said they would like to see more residents step up and take an active role in their local government.
Cowan received 120 votes. Ritenour received 105 votes.
With two more four-year seats and a two-year seat available, the space is open for write-in or third party candidates.
Third party candidates have until Aug. 1 to file their petition.
Tuesday’s election saw minimal write-ins for the Democrats and Republicans. During a primary, a write-in candidate needs to receive a minimum of 10 votes and be large enough to beat out those on the ballot. With enough votes a write-in candidate could be listed in the general election.
Ritenour said he encourages those who don’t want to take a seat at the council table to still be involved in meetings.
“Come to the meetings whether you support or disapprove of what we are doing,” Ritenour said. “Tell us ahead of time before we make a decision.”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
