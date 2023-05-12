Paul Kosko is running for public office in Westmoreland County as a Republican for the position of Westmoreland County Commissioner. “I know with over 39 years of public service experience here in Pennsylvania and New York, I can make a positive difference in people’s lives as I serve as your county commissioner,” he said.
Kosko and his wife Linda are residents of Hempfield Township with three sons, Bradley, Shawn and Robert. Paul was born and raised in Jamestown, New York, and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1979. Paul graduated from Jamestown Community College with an associate degree in accounting with honors, and thereafter obtained a bachelor’s degree on business administration from West Virginia University in 1983.
After graduating, he started his work serving the public as the principal account clerk for the city of Jamestown’s date processing section in the finance department. Paul’s career path took him to Greensburg and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. During his time at the municipal authority, Paul earned his master’s degree in business administration from Point Park University all while overseeing the computer operations for the municipal authority.
Kosko is a mainstay in the community, especially in Scouting, and was a 12-year Hempfield High School Band parent. Over the past 20 years, Paul has helped the Scouting mission as a Tiger Cub Leader, Den Leader, Webelo’s Leader, Cub Master, Troop Advancement chairman, and served on the executive board with the Westmoreland Fayette Council as council commissioner. Paul is an active Vigil Honor member of the Boy Scouts Order of the Arrow Wagion Lodge 6. He is an Eagle Scout and his three sons have followed his lead in obtaining Eagle status. This feat earned Paul and his family a listing in the Boy Scouts of America Eagles’ Call National Magazine, fall 2017. “I will continue to support all activities like the high school band and other school activities because they help instill confidence and goals for our kids’ future,” he stated.
He continued, “With my extensive public service experience and education, I am confident that I can start the job day one and lead the county forward. I am frustrated with what I see and what I have experienced. People are fed up like me.”
Paul is a proud Republican who wants to return power to the people, instead of the cronyism that we see in our current government. Paul will institute an open and transparent approach to governing by listening to and working with our community leaders. He will work tirelessly to drain the swamp, by eliminating cronyism, unnecessary contracts, and bloated budgets. He will create regional networks with our neighbors to create a core organization and regionalize operations.
He stated, “We need a balance between management, labor, and government to help the economy grow. We have to treat each other with respect in the workplace and in our communities.”
Paul supports our police and will work with our police to insure they have the necessary funding and training to achieve their core mission of protecting our communities. Paul also supports transparency in police operations and discipline to restore confidence and to root out corruption in the organization(s) sworn to protect us.
Paul opposes legalizing recreational drug use. He believes we must work to protect and educate our youth to turn a growing drug abuse problem into solutions to decrease demand in the young and adult population, and to help turn those affected, towards a road to recovery.
Paul also believes that the infrastructure of this region needs rebuilt and reconnected with other counties, including light rail or Mag Lev to the Pittsburgh airport and beyond. Westmoreland has rich offerings for tourism, industry, parks and culture. It needs transportation to being people and businesses here, and housing to get them to stay. Investing in infrastructure is investing in our futures.
Infrastructure will also support our senior population. As part of our growth, we cannot abandon the seniors who worked to improve our communities for so long. Paul supports an expansion of meals on wheels to ensure no senior goes hungry and supports an expansion of housing (including emergency housing) to ensure no senior goes homeless.
Paul does not support a county-wide property tax reevaluation. “We have to get out of this bean counter mentality for people to live. I want people to fix their homes and neighborhoods up without fear of pricing themselves out of their communities,” he claimed. Instead, we need to fund government through exploiting our resources and not our people.
Paul wants to see opportunities that give our residents supportable and stable job options; those options that allow residents to stay in their communities with their families, and opportunities to entice new workers to choose our county to settle with their families. He wants to open Beaver Run for designated fishing and recreation to the public.
Paul has spent his career working hard for his employer and his community, and he believes he can continue that work as county commissioner. He can get the job done, and he is ready to serve as a new voice this county needs.
“I’m not a politician but a public servant seeking your support for public office. I’m not a finger pointer but a solutions person. I want to join the team at the county and lead growth for our future with better jobs. It would be my honor and privilege to serve as your county commissioner,” he concluded.
