Paul Kosko is running for public office in Westmoreland County as a Republican for the position of Westmoreland County Commissioner. “I know with over 39 years of public service experience here in Pennsylvania and New York, I can make a positive difference in people’s lives as I serve as your county commissioner,” he said.

Kosko and his wife Linda are residents of Hempfield Township with three sons, Bradley, Shawn and Robert. Paul was born and raised in Jamestown, New York, and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1979. Paul graduated from Jamestown Community College with an associate degree in accounting with honors, and thereafter obtained a bachelor’s degree on business administration from West Virginia University in 1983.

