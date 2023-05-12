Patrick Carney is running for Greater Latrobe School Board. Carney graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School and went on to graduate from St. Vincent College. He has over 45 years experience as a highly skilled machinist and welder and is a small business owner.
In addition to being a full-time machinist, he is an airplane pilot, a helicopter pilot, a sky diver, a scuba diver and a medic. He belongs to several professional organizations including the America Welding Society.
Carney is running for school board because he wants to “Make sure today’s students are prepared for good jobs – with a high quality education and an emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) so the graduates today will have the same opportunities for good jobs and success that I had.”
“I also support transparency, an open door policy, and respecting the rights of parents. I strongly believe that the schools should be focusing on a top-quality education instead of pushing political agendas like racial division, boys in girls sports and boys in girls’ bathrooms. As a caring person, I’m concerned about the property tax burden on senior citizens. While understanding the cost of a quality education, I want to make sure the yearly budget of over $60 million is used wisely. Please vote for me to ensure a top quality education for the students of Greater Latrobe and to carefully and responsibly use the taxpayer’s money,” he concluded.
