Patrick Carney is running for Greater Latrobe School Board. Carney graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School and went on to graduate from St. Vincent College. He has over 45 years experience as a highly skilled machinist and welder and is a small business owner.

In addition to being a full-time machinist, he is an airplane pilot, a helicopter pilot, a sky diver, a scuba diver and a medic. He belongs to several professional organizations including the America Welding Society.

