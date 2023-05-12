Mike Dorohovich is a candidate for Derry Area School District Board of Education.
Dorohovich said “Bottom line up front, I am not a career politician nor am I running for the Derry Area School Board as a steppingstone to become one. What I am is a leader looking to bring more than 45 years of combined leadership experience gained as a college student at IUP, from a successful career as an Army officer, and from a second career in business supporting the military as an innovator and program manager to now serve on the Derry Area School Board.”
His educational background includes a bachelor of arts degree in criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a master of arts in leadership development from the Eisenhower Program at the United States Military Academy, and he is a graduate of the Army Command & General Staff College.
As a captain in the Army, one of his relevant assignments was to serve as a Company Tactical Officer at West Point responsible for guiding 120 young men and women assigned to his company through the military, academic, and physical challenges to prepare those cadets to lead in the Army. As a major, he had the opportunity to serve as the head of Operations and Logistics for the United States Corps of Cadets responsible for leading a small team that handled all operational, logistical and financial matters in support of the 4,500 cadets. Those two of my many assignments provided experience that is directly relevant to serving in the position he is seeking.
Dorohovich brings a strong technology background from a variety of information and knowledge management related assignments throughout his military career. In his last two assignments at the United States Atlantic Command, and then as the Chief Knowledge Management Officer at the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence, his teams were recognized four times by CIO Magazine as being among the 50 best intranets in the world. When I served as a lieutenant colonel in that last assignment he was also recognized as one of the FCW Federal 100 most influential information technology leaders.
His second career supporting the military’s Defense Acquisition University’s knowledge management and innovation efforts provides him with a wealth of experience with current educational technologies. He also served for well over a decade as a member of the Defense Acquisition University Alumni Association Board of Directors, where he lead an effort to stand up a scholarship program that provided educational assistance to more than 60 graduating seniors that were children of DAUAA members. The Defense Acquisition Professionals Alumni Association, that the DAUAA morphed into, named that organization’s business leadership scholarship after Dorohovich in recognition of his efforts stand up the scholarship program after he retired.
Dorohovich stated, “I am driven by a sincere belief that we all have a responsibility to leave the world a better place than we found it, and that leaders must develop future generations to prepare them to be ready to do the same as they step up into leadership roles. I credit twenty individuals as having shaped the person I became throughout my two careers. Six were faculty from when I was a student here in Westmoreland County, and I have never forgotten the valuable lessons I learned from each of those teachers. I am now in a position in life where I have the time and experience to properly fill the role of a School Board Director to ensure our next generation has that same kind of opportunity to be prepared for life.”
Effective leadership requires being present and visible out in front. “My commitment to the Derry Area Community is that I will be engaged in the school district, present at events, and will ensure that all have a voice when there are issues and ideas that need to be heard. Student safety, fiscal responsibility, analysis of alternatives in establishing priorities are a few of my key goals in seeking this position. I learned long ago that fixing problems vs fixing blame, looking for the best ideas from all involved, and striving to help others succeed are vital aspects of the kind of leadership that I am looking to bring to our community,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.