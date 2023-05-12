Mike Dorohovich is a candidate for Derry Area School District Board of Education.

Dorohovich said “Bottom line up front, I am not a career politician nor am I running for the Derry Area School Board as a steppingstone to become one. What I am is a leader looking to bring more than 45 years of combined leadership experience gained as a college student at IUP, from a successful career as an Army officer, and from a second career in business supporting the military as an innovator and program manager to now serve on the Derry Area School Board.”

