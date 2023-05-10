Michael (MJ) Knupp has been serving his community in various ways for many years. He has worked locally as a lifeguard for the Ligonier Valley YMCA and Rolling Rock Club. A recent alumnus of Ligonier Valley High School, Michael served as his class president for all four years of high school and he served as both the secretary and president of the student council during his junior and senior years respectively.
He frequently volunteers through the Ligonier Valley Food Pantry and the Westmoreland Food Bank. He is currently studying biology at the University of Pittsburgh, with a goal of attending dental school following graduation.
