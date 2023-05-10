Jack McDowell seeks re-election to the Ligonier Valley School Board. McDowell was born here and resides in Ligonier Borough, holding an educational degree from Edinboro State College. His education also includes Performance Based Principal’s Program from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Masters Equivalence, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Penn State University and University of Pittsburgh.
While Jack is now retired, he taught 34 years at Richard King Mellon Elementary School and Ligonier Valley Middle School. He currently has served 12 years on the Ligonier Valley School Board and believes being a retired teacher is important to becoming a good school director. Teachers know best the dos and don’ts of effective public education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.