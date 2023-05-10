Matt Kauffman is running for a seat on the Ligonier Valley School Board. Kauffman graduated from Conemaugh Township High School in 2004. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminology with a minor in geography/cartography from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated summa cum laude and was a provost award recipient. He completed Act 120 training from the Pennsylvania State Police.
He is married to his wife Ruth and has two sons. Trent Kauffman is in 7th grade at Ligonier Valley Middle School. Wyatt is in 3rd grade at Valley School of Ligonier.
Kauffman was a combat engineer in the U.S. Army National Guard. He completed basic training and advanced individual training November 2004 and was activated in 2005, deployed to Ar Ramadi, Iraq. He has received numerous awards for exemplary service to include an Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device. He was deployed to numerous events state side like presidential inauguration and G20 conference. He was promoted to team leader and squad leader. Kauffman left the service in 2009.
He is currently employed by the state in a law enforcement capacity. Kauffman serves in the community in a wide array of aspects since 2013.
Kauffman does not have a political platform. Multiple members of the community and teachers have asked him to run because he is not here to serve himself. “There are multiple issues within the school that need addressed. The students are not given the tools to succeed in todays world. There is a major gap in this post COVID environment. Some kids are very advanced and are bored while others are just not meeting the standard and being pushed along,” he said. “The only way we move forward in a positive direction is through effective communication,” he continued.
