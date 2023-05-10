Matt Kauffman is running for a seat on the Ligonier Valley School Board. Kauffman graduated from Conemaugh Township High School in 2004. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminology with a minor in geography/cartography from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated summa cum laude and was a provost award recipient. He completed Act 120 training from the Pennsylvania State Police.

He is married to his wife Ruth and has two sons. Trent Kauffman is in 7th grade at Ligonier Valley Middle School. Wyatt is in 3rd grade at Valley School of Ligonier.

