Mark Hamilton is running for Magisterial District Judge.
Hamilton graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and has worked exclusively as a trial attorney for the past 40 years, focusing his practice on the defense of civil litigation cases in our local, state and federal courts. He has also served as a solicitor to several municipalities in Westmoreland County and as an independent mediator resolving disputes among parties. Recognitions throughout his career include a listing in The Best Lawyers of America, and the prestigious AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, designating the highest level of legal ability and ethical standards.
Hamilton stated, “During my time as a trial attorney, I have seen the best and the worst that a court of law has to offer. As a candidate for the position of District Magistrate Judge, it is my pledge to apply what I have learned from those experiences: to treat all parties, witnesses and lawyers with dignity; to listen respectfully; and to apply the law in a manner which is equal, fair and compassionate. It is on this promise that I received the recommendation of the local Republican committee in this election, and now, ask for your vote as a candidate for Magistrate Judge, District 10-3-09.”
Hamilton resides in Cook Township with his family. His daughter graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 2022 and attends the University of Kentucky. His son graduated from Pitt-Greensburg, also in 2022, and will begin the Police Academy in June.
He and his wife are proud supporters and members of Fort Ligonier, the Ligonier Valley Library, the Loyalhanna Watershed and the Ligonier Valley Historical Society.
