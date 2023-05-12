Mark Hamilton is running for Magisterial District Judge.

Hamilton graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and has worked exclusively as a trial attorney for the past 40 years, focusing his practice on the defense of civil litigation cases in our local, state and federal courts. He has also served as a solicitor to several municipalities in Westmoreland County and as an independent mediator resolving disputes among parties. Recognitions throughout his career include a listing in The Best Lawyers of America, and the prestigious AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, designating the highest level of legal ability and ethical standards.

