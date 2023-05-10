Jennifer Kromel is seeking re-election to the Ligonier Valley School board. Kromel is a lifelong resident of Ligonier. She graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 1987. Both of her daughters and husband, Pat, graduated from Ligonier. Jennifer received her BA from Seton Hill University.
She worked for the Commonwealth of PA Department of Human Services for 20 years as an income maintenance casework supervisor and for the Westmoreland County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She has served on numerous boards, including National Society Daughters (and Children) of the American Revolution, Fort Ligonier Chapter.
