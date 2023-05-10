Kevin Mack is seeking re-election to the Ligonier Valley School Board. Kevin has lived in Ligonier for more than 14 years and has a strong desire to continue his service on the Ligonier Valley School Board. Kevin has significant experience in safety, business and education, as well as two terms as a member of the Ligonier Valley School Board.
He has been a certified safety professional for the past 23 years and believes in safe, healthy and secure work and educational environments. He has worked collaboratively with parents, teachers and staff while continuing to expand our public and private partnerships promoting a technology-based education system. He believes our students should receive the academic skills and training necessary to prepare them for today’s competitive job market and to enter college.
