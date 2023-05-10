John Kenyon is running for a spot on Ligonier Valley School Board. Kenyon retired from active duty in the United States Air Force in 2016 but continues to serve as an ordained minister as needed in southwestern Pennsylvania. He has been married for over 30 years to Isie and they have five children. His ties to Ligonier began in the 1910s when his grandfather Arthur Lionel Kenyon was the pastor of Pioneer Presbyterian Church on West Main Street, and his father, Walter, was born here in 1918.
Kenyon received a BS in Elementary Education. He also holds a Master of Divinity degree, and a Master of Sacred Theology degree. He is am pursuing a Doctor of Ministry at Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary. His professional military education is extensive and therefore he highlights only his graduation from the Air Force Air Command and staff college.
He served as an Air Force officer for 30+ years (active duty and reserve components) and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He was a flight officer for 10 years as a navigator bombardier on the B-52 and as an instructor navigator on the C-130. He then served on active duty as a Chaplain until 2016. Some of his significant assignments included: instructor/staff officer at the Air Force Chaplain Corp College (4 years), Pentagon intern with the AF Chief of Chaplains office, Arlington National Cemetery, assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command. He was deployed to Saudi Arabia, Korea and Afghanistan to name a few in support of Operation Northern & Southern Watch, Operation Provide Promise, Operation Allied Force and Operation Enduring Freedom. As a father to 5 children, he is committing himself to build and expand the ability for parents, teachers and students to voice their thoughts and opinions concerning issues dealing with the school district. “This does not mean every item addressed will be changed but each will be addressed and answered. Every aspect of the LV School District needs to be accountable. This begins first with me. The school board is an elected body and is accountable to the voters of this district. If elected, my intent is to develop a town-hall type of gathering in different locations in the district where I can engage all the stake-holders to build trust and empower them in the process,” he said.
A recent article in The Ligonier Echo highlighted concerns that the LV School Board was conducting school board business not in compliance with PA’s Sunshine Act which mandates that agencies are required to conduct their deliberations in public. He is committed to ensure the board follows this mandate if elected. As with many laws, there are exceptions (executive sessions), but the intent of the law is the right for the public to witness the decision-making process to ensure that the democratic process functions properly.
