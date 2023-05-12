Karonia Morrison has been a member of the Derry community for over 30 years. As a cross-registered candidate for the May primary, she knows we best see beyond party lines at the local level. We are not on opposing teams – we are friends, family, and neighbors who all share the common goal of making Derry a thriving place to live and work.

We are surrounded by the students of DASD and the citizens they become. Karonia is running for school board to ensure the representation of all stakeholders — every tax dollar carries a voice to be heard and respected.

