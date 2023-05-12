Karonia Morrison has been a member of the Derry community for over 30 years. As a cross-registered candidate for the May primary, she knows we best see beyond party lines at the local level. We are not on opposing teams – we are friends, family, and neighbors who all share the common goal of making Derry a thriving place to live and work.
We are surrounded by the students of DASD and the citizens they become. Karonia is running for school board to ensure the representation of all stakeholders — every tax dollar carries a voice to be heard and respected.
As both a student and employee of St. Vincent College, she grew to love helping others navigate the academic experience. Her combined background in business, academia, and industry provides a unique understanding of student success across multiple facets. As director, she will focus on increasing student literacy; parental, curricular and fiscal transparency; and providing teachers the support they need to succeed.
Despite the setbacks of the last three years, DASD continues to make great strides forward. Together, we can add to the momentum by increasing engagement, valuing education over ideology, strengthening district assets, and empowering students with the real-life skills they need to navigate the rough road ahead.
Morrison’s experience included:
• B.S. business management, magna cum laude, St. Vincent College; member Delta Mu Delta
• Senior Inside Sales Representative, Elliott Group Service Parts, Central and Latin America
• Former administrative assistant to the registrar, St. Vincent College
• Former volunteer, Bearcat B.E.S.T. program, Acme Providers assisted living for adults with disabilities (Starting Strength barbell coaching assistant), and Squats for Tots (event organization and fundraising)
• Volunteer, Hospaws animal foster and rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.