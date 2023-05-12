John S. Urban is running for a seat on the Greater Latrobe School Board. He has resided in Unity Township and Latrobe for 45 years.
Urban has experience working with Latrobe and its athletic teams with children and grandchildren in attendance. His experience includes instructing and working with high school students and college students with scuba diving and certifications.
Professionally, he has over 41 years in industrial experience, research and development, manufacturing engineering, technical maintenance supervision, engineering project leader and project manager involving electronic and electrical systems, development, and maintenance. He also has experience testing and evaluating technical school graduates for employment. Urban has the knowledge of what it takes to develop students for gainful employment, teaching them, self discipline, and being able to think.
Urban asks for your vote due to “My commitment to our children and residence for transparency, fiscal, responsibility, maintaining family and community values, school buildings, safety, and security,” he said.
