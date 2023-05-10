John Kenyon is running for a spot on Ligonier Valley School Board. Kenyon retired from active duty in the United States Air Force in 2016 but continues to serve as an ordained minister as needed in southwestern Pennsylvania. He has been married for over 30 years to Isie and they have five children. His ties to Ligonier began in the 1910s when his grandfather Arthur Lionel Kenyon was the pastor of Pioneer Presbyterian Church on West Main Street, and his father, Walter, was born here in 1918.

Kenyon received a BS in Elementary Education. He also holds a Master of Divinity degree, and a Master of Sacred Theology degree. He is am pursuing a Doctor of Ministry at Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary. His professional military education is extensive and therefore he highlights only his graduation from the Air Force Air Command and staff college.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.