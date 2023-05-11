John Beaufort launched his re-election campaign to serve six more years in a position he was elected to in 2017. Committed to the future of Ligonier Township, Beaufort is excited to continue the work that has been started.

Beaufort is steadfast in his dedication to Ligonier Township’s future. He is a lifelong resident of Ligonier Township, a member of the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department #1 for 50 years and has served as emergency management director for over 20 years. Having served on several township focused boards, Beaufort has developed a working knowledge of Ligonier Township.

