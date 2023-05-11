John Beaufort launched his re-election campaign to serve six more years in a position he was elected to in 2017. Committed to the future of Ligonier Township, Beaufort is excited to continue the work that has been started.
Beaufort is steadfast in his dedication to Ligonier Township’s future. He is a lifelong resident of Ligonier Township, a member of the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department #1 for 50 years and has served as emergency management director for over 20 years. Having served on several township focused boards, Beaufort has developed a working knowledge of Ligonier Township.
Much has been accomplished in the last six years. During his term, Beaufort worked with several others to consolidate the Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township police departments and create the Ligonier Valley Police Department. As a result of this consolidation, the residents have benefited from better police protection, retention of existing officers, recruitment of new officers and increasing wages while maintaining the original police budget.
Beaufort has also served on the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority for the past 20 years. Having previously fought the potential sale of the water authority, Beaufort believes it is important Ligonier Township maintain control of this important resource. During the past six years, the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority has continued to upgrade the water and is also working on implementing additional sewerage systems in several areas.
Beaufort has tried to increase communications between the public and the township. Beaufort says, “It is important to keep the township financially stable and affordable for those living here.” In addition, he continues to work hard to maintain the beauty of Ligonier Township with the passing of the blighted property ordinance.
Beaufort believes the building blocks of Ligonier Township’s future are on the precipice of building a future for our next generation. A conservationist by nature, Beaufort thinks the future of the township must include a balance between a strong economy and maintaining our natural surroundings. Each situation deserves careful consideration to align with the unique qualities that make Ligonier the wonderful place to live and for those who enjoy it for its historical and tourism perspectives. Careful planning is essential, and consideration of the future impact is critical.
The Ligonier Beach property is one such example of this. This property was donated to Ligonier Township and the board of supervisors saw this as an opportunity to do something beneficial for the township and Beaufort still does. Ligonier Township is in the Laurel Highlands and the Ligonier Beach Park property could still be a significant reason for visitors to travel to Ligonier. Given that tourism is ranked #2 in the Commonwealth, tourism is a revenue generating industry for Ligonier Township. Ligonier is a destination town. In 2020, Westmoreland County benefitted from $521 million of visitor spending. This property gives us an opportunity to benefit from these dollars. A fair, non-biased process is what is required to create the best vision for maintaining economic prosperity while preserving our unique features.
Over the past six years, he’s had the opportunity to meet and speak with many residents and has always been open to their thoughts and concerns. He believes in integrity, transparency, and accountability. Beqaufort stated, “Listening to viewpoints different from mine is a great way for us to learn from each other.” He welcomes you to call him any time or stop by his office to discuss your thoughts on the future of Ligonier Township.
Beaufort is proud to live and own a business in Ligonier Township while being a good steward of Ligonier Valley resources. “I have been honored to represent the voices of the residents for the past six years. I am asking for your support in this election so that I can continue to work with you to move Ligonier Township successfully into the future,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.