Joe Vella is running for School Board Director of the Ligonier Valley School District.
Vella has been part of the Ligonier community for the last 43 years and loves it. He lives with his wife and two children in Oakwood Hills. His daughter Grace attends Valley School of Ligonier and will transfer to Ligonier Valley High School after the eighth grade. His son Zach is currently in the 10th grade at Ligonier Valley High School. His oldest child, Steve, went through the Ligonier Valley school system.
Vella is a lead engineer (software developer) for the Boston Consulting Group. He is attached to the Pittsburgh office but works primarily from home. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He also served on the boards of the Ligonier Valley YMCA, Fort Ligonier and a session of his church in Ligonier.
He is running to change the status quo that has become the Ligonier Valley School District. “Everyone knows it, everyone feels it. Our school system is not working. It is not working for our children. It is not working for their parents. And I feel it is not working for our teachers, who are good and well-intentioned but have their hands tied. I’ve talked to many of them,” he said.
Vella will begin by instituting unprecedented transparency into the administration and the board. “Parents and taxpayers own our school district, we will have the final say in how our district is administered. Teachers will also have an unprecedented say in our curriculum and how it is administered. Parents will have access to their children’s teachers and their administration, and their administration will be held accountable to this community.” he stated. “With a $33M budget, more than $24K per student, why are we no longer a top school district in the state? Why are our students not learning as they once did? The incumbent candidates I am running against can’t answer that question. I can. A lack of action, accountability, and the transparency and access to assure both,’ he continued.
Vella is asking for your vote and to work with him to bring real change to the school district. “Change that comes from the community and our teachers. Change that gives our children a chance to enter this world well prepared to be the best they can, to make us and themselves proud,” he continued.
