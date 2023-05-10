Joe Vella is running for School Board Director of the Ligonier Valley School District.

Vella has been part of the Ligonier community for the last 43 years and loves it. He lives with his wife and two children in Oakwood Hills. His daughter Grace attends Valley School of Ligonier and will transfer to Ligonier Valley High School after the eighth grade. His son Zach is currently in the 10th grade at Ligonier Valley High School. His oldest child, Steve, went through the Ligonier Valley school system.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.