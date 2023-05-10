Irma H. Hutchinson is seeking re-election to the Ligonier Valley School Board.
Irma has worked in numerous capacities such as office manager, clerical supervisor, served as an assistant pastor in a large church and taught numerous classes, including sunday school. She has a long history of volunteer work and membership in various organizations including Ligonier Valley School District Foundation (founding member); past president of the EWCTC; current president of Regional Integrated Human Services; board member of the Ligonier Valley YMCA; and over 25 years on the LVSD School Board. Her education includes graduating from Ligonier High School and various courses at Seton Hill College and Westmoreland County Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.