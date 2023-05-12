Help for voting in the PA Primary Election

HARRISBURG, PA – In preparation for the May 16 primary election, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvania voters they can find comprehensive voting information at vote.pa.gov. Ensuring that our elections are conducted freely and fairly, and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard, are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

Vote.pa.gov is a one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians looking for trusted, official information about elections and voting,” Schmidt said. “There, they can verify their voter registration, locate their polling place, learn how to return their mail ballot, and even watch a video of how to cast a ballot on their county’s voting system.

