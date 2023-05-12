Help for voting in the PA Primary Election

HARRISBURG, PA – In preparation for the May 16 primary election, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvania voters they can find comprehensive voting information at vote.pa.gov. Ensuring that our elections are conducted freely and fairly, and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard, are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.
“Vote.pa.gov is a one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians looking for trusted, official information about elections and voting,” Schmidt said. “There, they can verify their voter registration, locate their polling place, learn how to return their mail ballot, and even watch a video of how to cast a ballot on their county’s voting system.
“Every vote is precious,” Schmidt continued. “I encourage all eligible voters to make their voice heard in this primary. Municipal elections matter because officials who have direct impact on our daily lives – those who set property taxes, oversee schools, and make public safety and road construction decisions, for example – are on the ballot.”
New this year on vote.pa.gov are webpages fully translated into Spanish so Spanish-speaking voters can navigate available resources without having to maneuver through pages in English.
“This new Spanish version of vote.pa.gov represents an important milestone in the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to make the voting process accessible to all eligible Pennsylvania voters,” Schmidt said.
Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans can vote in the primary to select nominees to represent their party in the Nov. 7 general election. However, all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be able to vote May 16 on any local ballot questions.
In addition, all voters registered in the following districts will be able to vote in the special elections being held May 16:
- 108th Legislative District for state representative in parts of Montour and Northumberland counties
- 163rd Legislative District for state representative in parts of Delaware County.
For voters who wish to vote in person at their polling place on Primary Day, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 16.
Voters appearing at a polling place for the first time will need to show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID.
Voters may have assistance at the voting booth if they are unable to enter the booth or use the balloting system alone. The voter may choose who provides the assistance, although it may not be the voter’s employer, an agent of the employer, an officer or agent of the voter’s union, or the precinct’s Judge of Elections.
May 9 was the deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the primary. To date, more than 700,000 registered Pennsylvania voters already have applied for a no-excuse mail-in ballot, and more than 73,000 voters have applied for an absentee ballot.
Pennsylvanians voting by no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballot should return their voted ballot immediately. The deadline for county elections boards to receive voted mail ballots is 8 p.m. May 16. Postmarks by that time do not count.
Voters can also deliver their ballot in person to their county board of elections or to a designated ballot drop box or satellite office. Voters should check vote.pa.gov to determine if their county has ballot drop-box locations and to find the hours for their county elections office.
Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot may vote in person on Primary Day if they bring their unvoted mail ballot packet, including the outer envelope, with them to be voided. After they surrender their ballot materials and sign a declaration, they can then vote on their county’s voting system.
Voters who already successfully voted by mail are not eligible to vote in person on Primary Day.
Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. The provisional ballot will be reviewed by their county board of elections after Primary Day to determine whether it can be counted.
For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit vote.pa.gov. Voters can also call the Department of State’s year-round election hotline, 1-800-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772), or follow the hashtag #ReadytoVotePA on social media.
