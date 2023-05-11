Gary Steffey is running for a spot on the Ligonier Valley School Board. Steffey is a Christian, veteran, husband of 51 years, father of four and grandfather of 12 (with six in the Ligonier Valley School District). He has been a Ligonier resident since 1975. He is a retired railway employee. Steffey loves to play basketball and golf and to study American history.
His goal for the school district is to promote respect for parents first and rectitude and mental acuity of students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.