Candidate for Unity Township Supervisor, Frank Zupanc of Jamell Drive, has announced his run. A 20-year resident of Unity Township, he says he’s looking forward to upholding the strong values of the people of Unity Township, weaving in forward thinking progress that doesn’t strip the people’s bank accounts through increased taxes. “We live in a beautiful area of Westmoreland County, along a major roadway. The suburban blends well with the rural farmlands,” Zupanc said. He would like to see that continue.
An area he would like to carry the torch is winter roads maintenance and off-season. “It’s big footsteps to walk in, as Unity road crews are the best in the county,” he stated.
Zupanc, a 30 year CDL holder, employed at UPS for 35 years works in the Feeders department managing the logistics of tractor trailers across the eastern side of the country. He has also operated within the safety department as a tractor trailer instructor. “Safety is always a top priority when running motorized vehicles on our roads and people’s personal safety is equally as important,” states Zupanc.
The people and businesses of our community are key to how Unity Township thrives. Our fire departments are the backbone and preserving their solvency should always be a top priority. “Local fire departments will always have my best support,” he claimed.
Leadership, volunteerism, local engagement, and communication are dominant traits that can translate from his private sector job to working with the public as a Unity Township supervisor. “At UPS, I have worked alongside upper management, union representatives , package and tractor trailer drivers, hourly workers, supervisors, and lawyers,” states Zupanc. He has managed payroll within his department of a three million dollar monthly budget and worked negotiations on three union contracts in his time at UPS.
A clear understanding that the role of supervisor focuses on public safety, road maintenance and zoning ordinances, Zupanc looks to improve desirability for residents to stay or return to Unity Township, and hopefully, attract new homeowners and businesses. The young people need to be energized to stay, as well. He would like to see more community activities and establishments that cater to our youth. Greater Latrobe School District offers great classes, strong vocational tech programs and extra curricular opportunities. “We want our children to stay or return to the local area,” he said.
Zupanc would also like to tackle roadside garbage. “I’m not sure why or how the mindset of tossing garbage everywhere has come to be, but I would like to be aggressive with this problem,” he stated.
In other times of his life, he has coached youth baseball at West Point Little League. Zupanc has also been a landlord of various property, holding long-term renters and has completed many renovations on property flips. He has also volunteered with the Westmoreland Blind Association, Habitat for Humanity, and his church St. Benedict. His three children, two have graduated from Greater Latrobe and one is still in school in ninth grade, have afforded him and his wife the enjoyment of watching their soccer games, hockey games and dance competitions. The children came up through the wonderful Latrobe-Unity recreation system participating in many of their programs.
Zupanc has been a life long registered Republican, but was raised in a railroad union, Democrat household. He sees both sides, and appreciates the balance, “Ultimately, decisions must be made that will maintain a healthy tax base to further encourage area growth without destroying the community we are fond of residing,” he concluded.
