Candidate for Unity Township Supervisor, Frank Zupanc of Jamell Drive, has announced his run. A 20-year resident of Unity Township, he says he’s looking forward to upholding the strong values of the people of Unity Township, weaving in forward thinking progress that doesn’t strip the people’s bank accounts through increased taxes. “We live in a beautiful area of Westmoreland County, along a major roadway. The suburban blends well with the rural farmlands,” Zupanc said. He would like to see that continue.

An area he would like to carry the torch is winter roads maintenance and off-season. “It’s big footsteps to walk in, as Unity road crews are the best in the county,” he stated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.