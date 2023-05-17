A past commissioner who lost his seat four years ago will get the chance to win back his seat after winning one of the Democratic nominations Tuesday.

Democrat Ted Kopas, 49, who served as county commissioner from 2010-2020, locked in the nomination, joined by newcomer Sydney Hovis, who secured the other Democratic nomination. Kopas won 62.57% of the vote (24,603 votes), according to unofficial results.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

