A past commissioner who lost his seat four years ago will get the chance to win back his seat after winning one of the Democratic nominations Tuesday.
Democrat Ted Kopas, 49, who served as county commissioner from 2010-2020, locked in the nomination, joined by newcomer Sydney Hovis, who secured the other Democratic nomination. Kopas won 62.57% of the vote (24,603 votes), according to unofficial results.
Kopas campaigned for the nomination based on his work experience, personal ethics, and his love and hope for his home county.
In addition to his decade of experience as commissioner, Kopas served on the Pennsylvania Governor’s Action Team, where he was responsible for comprehensive economic development services to private sector businesses considering expansion within or relocation to Pennsylvania resulting in new job creation, job retention and private investment. Kopas resigned from this position recently.
He was appointed by Gov. Josh Shapiro to serve on the Human Services Advisory Committee for the transition team.
Kopas was born and raised in Westmoreland City and now lives in Hempfield Township with his wife, April. They have five children and one granddaughter.
Hovis had a strong showing herself, ending up with 36.19% (14,231 votes) and earning her spot on the General Election ballot in November.
Hovis is a brand strategist and marketing professional. With a political degree from the University of Pittsburgh and working toward a master’s degree in public relations leadership from West Virginia University, Hovis believes she is the exact type of leader the county needs.
Hovis and her husband, Ryan, who is a borough councilman, reside in Scottdale with their three sons and two spaniels.
On the Republican side, incumbents Sean Kertes and Douglas Chew managed to capture their party’s two nominations. Kertes ended up with 33.58% of the vote (17,914 votes), while Chew advanced with 21.43% (11,431 votes).
Kertes and Chew are running for re-election to their second terms.
A 2005 graduate of Hempfield Area High School and also a graduate of the California University of Pennsylvania (PennWest California now), Kertes was recognized for his accomplishments by his college’s Under 40 Inductee Honor Roll in 2020. Kertes lives in Greensburg.
Chew is also a graduate of Hempfield Area High School. He also graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, where he returned as a member of the faculty in 1992. As faculty, he has published peer-reviewed articles and presentations, and has received numerous awards for his work as a biochemist, educator and public servant.
Chew is married to Cyndi Kravetz Chew of Norwin. They have three sons.
Their challengers, John Ventre, Paul Kosko and Patricia Fritz, finished with 18.67%, 14.72% and 11.17%, respectively.
All of the row officers running for the nominations in the primary were uncontested. They were:
- Republican Jeffrey Balzer, county controller, 99.69%;
- Republican Jared Squires, county treasurer, 99.84%;
- Republican Frank Schiefer, county recorder of deeds, 99.75%
- Republican Sherry Magretti Hamilton, county register of wills and clerk of orphan’s court, 99.78%.
Democrat Tommy John Hamacher secured the nomination for his party with 98.36% of vote and will face incumbent Republican James Albert, who won his party’s nomination uncontested with 99.33% of vote.
